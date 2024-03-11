Breaking Bread with Colin Wright and Christina Buttons in Nashville | Episode 33

I recently traveled to Nashville, TN, and had the opportunity to share a meal with Evolutionary Biologist Colin Wright and Journalist Christina Buttons and discussed what's happening with the trans movement and the constant political shift happening from both sides of the political spectrum.

Colin Wright Substack "Reality's Last Stand": https://www.realityslaststand.com/

Christina Buttons Substack: https://www.buttonslives.news/

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.





Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.