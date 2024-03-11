Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Colin Wright and Christina Buttons in Nashville | Episode 33
0:00
-1:27:55

Breaking Bread with Colin Wright and Christina Buttons in Nashville | Episode 33

Adam B. Coleman
Mar 11, 2024
Share

I recently traveled to Nashville, TN, and had the opportunity to share a meal with Evolutionary Biologist Colin Wright and Journalist Christina Buttons and discussed what's happening with the trans movement and the constant political shift happening from both sides of the political spectrum.

Colin Wright Substack "Reality's Last Stand": https://www.realityslaststand.com/

Christina Buttons Substack: https://www.buttonslives.news/

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman