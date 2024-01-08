Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Graham Linehan in London - Episode 22
Breaking Bread with Graham Linehan in London - Episode 22

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 08, 2024
5
While in London for the ARC Conference, I had tea at the home of renowned comedy writer, Graham Linehan, to have a casual conversation about his cancelation, women's rights, and the state of Western culture.

I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with Graham as he's an interesting man who achieved so much and experienced many hurdles along the way.

Enjoy the conversation!

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
