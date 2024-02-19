Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread with Jason Curtis Anderson & Isaiah Carter | Episode 29
0:00
-2:04:25

Adam B. Coleman
Feb 19, 2024
I invited journalist and founder of "One City Rising", Jason Curtis Anderson, and commentator, Isaiah Carter, into my home for an open conversation about politics over some good food.

We dove into leftists taking over institutions, Jason's first-hand experience with politicians in New York, and how devastating the migrant situation is in New York City.

You can follow them on Twitter/X:

Jason Curtis Alexander - @JCAndersonNYC

Isaiah Carter - @IsaiahLCarter

