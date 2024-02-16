Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Stephen Kent in Virginia - Episode 28
0:00
-1:23:15

Breaking Bread with Stephen Kent in Virginia - Episode 28

Adam B. Coleman
Feb 16, 2024
Stephen Kent, Author of "How the Force Can Fix the World", graciously invited me into his home in Virginia to discuss DC politics, libertarianism, and the usage of evangelism with political rhetoric.

Apologies for the initial audio quality but it improves later in the episode.

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Adam B. Coleman
