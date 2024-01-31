'Do you know why you have your job?' - DEI, Racial Awareness and Communist Tactics | Episode 26

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

There has been a lot of dialogue surrounding DEI and some of it is a bit hyperbolic. I wanted to get to the core of the hiring practice by removing the nonsense rhetoric. Enjoy.

This was filmed in one take on two Panasonic Lumix GH6 cameras w/Meike cine lenses.





Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.