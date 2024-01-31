Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
'Do you know why you have your job?' - DEI, Racial Awareness and Communist Tactics | Episode 26
0:00
-34:32

'Do you know why you have your job?' - DEI, Racial Awareness and Communist Tactics | Episode 26

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 31, 2024
Share

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

There has been a lot of dialogue surrounding DEI and some of it is a bit hyperbolic. I wanted to get to the core of the hiring practice by removing the nonsense rhetoric. Enjoy.

This was filmed in one take on two Panasonic Lumix GH6 cameras w/Meike cine lenses.



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman