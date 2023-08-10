Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 11 - "Breaking Bread With George Alexopoulos"
Episode 11 - "Breaking Bread With George Alexopoulos"

Adam B. Coleman
Aug 10, 2023
In this episode of "Breaking Bread", cartoonist George Alexopoulos sat down with me in my home to discuss culture and how the political right needs to embrace getting involved in art if they really want to influence society.

Follow George on Twitter/Instagram: @GPrime85

Twitter/Instagram: @wrong_speak

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wrongspeakadam

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
