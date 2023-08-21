Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 12 - "Breaking Bread with Salomé Sibonex in D.C. Metro"
0:00
-1:27:14

Episode 12 - "Breaking Bread with Salomé Sibonex in D.C. Metro"

Adam B. Coleman
Aug 21, 2023
I had the pleasure of breaking bread with Salomé Sibonex to discuss culture and psychology over some delicious sushi.

Follow Salomé Sibonex on X (Twitter): @SalomeSibonex

Subscribe to Adam Coleman's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@wrong_speak



Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
