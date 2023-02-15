Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 4: "Republicans and the Importance of Race Self-Identification for Black Americans"
0:00
-47:52

Episode 4: "Republicans and the Importance of Race Self-Identification for Black Americans"

Adam B. Coleman
Feb 15, 2023
Share

This episode stems from the following tweet that I sent out. Some misinterpreted it as me saying that Republicans should act like Democrats by pandering to them 24/7 or that this is more personal to me and how I self-identify; this is incorrect.

What I’m actually saying is they should do at least the minimum if they’re actually trying to widen their party’s tent: accept them.

This is a political analysis of how you bring people over to your side. First, you have to understand them and then you should accept them.

In this episode, I explain in greater detail why I tweeted this and what I believe Republicans are overlooking when it comes to the topic of race for black Americans, especially black conservatives, and their avoidance of legitimate race discussions since the start of the anti-woke movement.



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman