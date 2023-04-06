Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 5: "I'm not on your team" - Rejecting Political Conformity
0:00
-43:50

Episode 5: "I'm not on your team" - Rejecting Political Conformity

Adam B. Coleman
Apr 06, 2023
Share

After one of the dumbest days in U.S. history as Donald Trump was indicted for non-sense crimes, I had some individuals who didn't like that I had criticisms of Trump and select conservatives who literally analogized him to being like Jesus, MLK and Mandela.

I had someone hold money over my head promising to unsubscribe from me (which I hope they did…good riddance), people tell me what I should say and how I should say it.

It became a good time to tweet this message out and follow it up with this podcast episode:



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman