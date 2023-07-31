Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Episode 9 - "Why Joe Biden Felt Comfortable Saying 'You Ain't Black'"
Adam B. Coleman
Jul 31, 2023
FULL EPISODE IN VIDEO:

It's been over three years since Joe Biden publicly stated that if a black person doesn't vote for him that "you ain't black" but I haven't seen many people ask this question: Why did Biden feel comfortable making that statement in the first place?

You can read the article as well:



