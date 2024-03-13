The Leftist Solution Is To Enable The Problem, Not End It | Episode 34

For many of the major issues facing Americans, whether it be criminality, drug addiction, or illegal immigration, the leftist "solution" is to enable bad behavior with vanity measures that only further human misery instead of interrupting it.

People who enable usually start from a place of genuine concern but conclude that the simplest action, in combination with rationalization of this action, is their solution to the problem. The fact that they are doing something, even if it perpetuates the problem, becomes enough.

If you'd like to read the Substack article, you can do so here: https://www.adambcoleman.com/p/the-leftist-solution-is-to-enable





