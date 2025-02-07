The Democrats Have A Gambling Addiction... With Our Money

I have a gripe with what I'm hearing from Corey Booker. He says "We will not shut up, we will stand up, we will speak up."

The Democrats can muster up the tenacity to protect an obviously corrupt institution but were magically lethargic during the pandemic to protect us.

All I've heard from the Democrats over the past five years is this obsession with being on the "right side of history." Yet every time I turn around, they're taking the worst imaginable political position.

They can rally the troops to stand in front of USAID, an organization most people didn't even know existed, nevertheless knew its purpose, and are dying on this hill of wanting to protect it.

Share

They truly want us to believe that it's in our best interest to keep this money laundering factory of a federal department running as per usual.

They also want us to believe that this is purely about Elon Musk, when they would do this no matter who Trump appointed to figure out where our money went.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

But once again, we should pay attention to the pivot: There are great claims of fraud, corruption and money laundering, yet they stand at a podium acting like the biggest issue is the possibility of your information getting leaked into the wrong hands.

These are the same people who refuse to make legislation barring them from engaging in Wall Street insider trading, suddenly having this moral backbone about sensitive information in the hands of external auditors.

Our federal government routinely buys American citizen data from data brokers for a variety of purposes.

They want us to believe that protecting sensitive data is their reasoning when they're a customer in the data buying ecosystem.

This isn't about data or even about our best interest: This is about protecting themselves and their cohorts. It's about ending the slush fund apparatus that has benefited one party primarily and has been the go-between for U.S. intelligence.

Most importantly, it’s about avoiding the elephant in the room: their addiction to our money.

You always know what someone cares about based on their effort towards it. When Americans were told to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, the Democrats let it happen (and even encouraged).

Share

Matter of fact, they rallied behind the Biden administration when he wanted to force OSHA to make my life hell at work for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

When Americans lost their businesses and simply wanted a better way to manage life with this virus in our environment, we were smeared relentlessly by these very people.

Yet when Walmart, Target and Amazon wanted to run as usual, they were given carte blanche while you were told to shut down.

Corey, why were you silent then? Why did you shut up then? Why no rallies or the discovery of a podium to stand at then?

When Americans wake up and see that we're $36 Trillion dollars in debt, meanwhile claiming to be the wealthiest nation in the world, we're rational enough to want to know where all of our money has gone this entire time.

These relentless attacks on Elon and DOGE are a distraction and a sign of their desperation to hide their crimes and addiction.

Everything about these rallies is fake. The enthusiasm is contrived and the surrounding audience is probably paid by NGOs who've benefited from USAID.

Once again, the Democrats stand on the wrong side of history. They stand on the side of the bureaucrats, the deep state apparatus, and the launderers of American wealth.

These people gambled away our future with our money and now they act as if they can quit any time they wanted.

The Democratic party is the party of the out of touch gambling addict that is screeching knowing that this will be the last time they can cash out from their taxpayer piggybank.

This is officially an intervention.

Refer a friend