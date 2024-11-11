The Preventable Death of the Democratic Party

If humility were water, the Democrats would be severely dehydrated, and much like the dangers of dehydration, their party would become deceased because they refuse to drink.

Democrat elitists decline to drink it after this election & will politically die with pride because of it.

This clip featuring Princeton professor, Eddie Glaude Jr., is the epitome of what is wrong with factions of the left: They actively refuse to accept that they are wrong, that the world they've manufactured in their minds based on ideology is not the world most people live in.

Despite reluctantly being stated by the host, Eddie verbalizes his refusal to accept her proposal that regular people voted for Trump for logical reasons surrounding the economy, immigration, and against radical left-wing social issues.

Glaude has invested his entire career into the concept of the abundance of white supremacy, believing that all actions are in reaction to the ever presence of white supremacy. He's married the idea that Trump is the white supremacy muse & his supporters want more of it.

He can't comprehend the logical reason why a nation that overwhelmingly voted for Barack Obama twice now elected Donald Trump twice other than Trump being a malignant white supremacy virus that has made us overnight vitriolic racists.

For Democratic elitists like Glaude, he's dedicated his life to a theory surrounding the American people but he doesn't give the same depth of investment by being around the American people. He's a product of the academic bubble that theorizes about humans instead of interacting.

The answer to what makes society tick lies in a book or the mouth of an Ivy League professor like him. They speak in their coded language, validating each other's theories about a society they avoid partaking in and deny the words spoken by commoners.

If you want to know why Trump won, it's because of people like Glaude who echo much of the same dismissal and disdain for people who are on the lower parts of the economic ladder and don't have Ivy League credentials. The old Democratic party no longer wants people like me in it.

They would much rather have the aristocratic class propagate their neo-Marxist societal framework and left-wing buzzwords in public policy and media representation. They don't care about what you can't afford or your common-sense values; your concerns are obsolete to them.

The Democrats took a resounding loss because Americans realized that their interests had been replaced by the snobbiest of the upper class, corporate conglomerates, and foreign interests. If Wall Street were facing jobs being shipped to Mexico, they’d immediately put a stop to it.

We are watching massive inflation, waves of layoffs throughout many industries, and here we are discussing white supremacy on a mainstream network like MSNBC. People barely have any money in their savings but elitists like Glaude get to go on television and have temper tantrums.

The people with the most privilege, economic and status privilege, get the microphone to complain about regular people not adhering to their luxury beliefs.

These people are the reason why I moved into the media space because they do not represent me whatsoever.

I entered the media space for the same reason I left the Democratic party; the nauseating domination of the left-wing ideologues.

They are never humble enough to ask why people like me walk away from the Democrats. With every passing day, they isolate themselves and they don't care.

They refuse to drink from the fountains of wisdom and humility simply because of pride. They could never be wrong, which is why they'll continue to double down on idiocy. It's politically foolish to blame voters rather than listen to their reasonings.

Your accolades and university credentials can't prevent you from being an utter fool.

That's all I see today: A political party filled with dehydrated fools wondering why they feel so sick but never attempt to look inward to their distaste with acknowledging they were wrong.

And when they perish, they'll blame everyone else but themselves for their preventable political death.