I'm Officially One of Those "Crazy & Ridiculous" Black Men (According to Sunny Hostin)

I voted for Obama in 2008 & since then I've watched the Democrats morph into an elitist party that talks down to us & is dominated by misandrist messaging designed to antagonize men like me.

Today, I voted for Trump. I guess I'm one of those "Crazy & Ridiculous" Black men. Right, Sunny?

My choice is far more pragmatic than out of love for my choice. Trump has clear flaws like any other politician but I do not buy the fear messaging surrounding him. His message isn't just that men are welcomed but everyone is; the same can't be said for the New Democratic party.

Sunny Hostin isn't some one-off pundit who happened to speak negatively about Black men: This is the new normal. Misandrists in the Democratic party know they have a "man" problem but their solution is to wag their fingers and plug their ears to not hear our complaints.

Nearly every mainstream Democratic party messenger and surrogate for the Harris campaign has made it their mission to ignore the working-class American, make black men their scapegoat for their failures, and chastise us into submission until we vote for the first female president.

They're a party that cares more about platitudes and bullshit milestones than the degradation of our country. The party that I used to associate with cared about border security but now it's xenophobic to think we should have a standard process before you come here.

2008 Obama ran on "no more stupid wars" and called George Bush a warmonger who let the military-industrial complex do as they wished. But now, The New Democratic Party praises the Cheneys for supporting their candidate and applauds unlimited funding for foreign conflicts.

If you had told me 14 years ago that the Democrats would be fully behind mutilating children, I would have called you insane. Not only are they in support of it, but they pretend that their heinous advocacy is rooted in care, neglecting to recognize its irreversible damage.

If it's not abundantly clear: This is fundamentally a different political party. They've been ideologically captured by wealthy cultists who actively harm us with their benevolence. The Obamas used to be relatable but now they're multi-millionaires who treat us like shit.

There are things I don't like about Trump and I even wrote for the NY Post how I would have preferred DeSantis over Trump for various reasons. But DeSantis isn't here: Trump is. If I were to examine both presidential candidates, Harris would routinely fall short.

Harris constantly switches between her interest in fixing the border situation and pretending she isn't part of the regime that let it get supremely out of control. In one moment, there is no problem at the border, and in another, there is a problem, but it's not their fault.

The misandrists that run her campaign have made their messaging clear that black men like me are a problem and even Obama acted like the negro-wrangler trying to reel us back in with public shaming tactics, questioning our manhood and blackness.

Trump has never and would never do this. Trump loves you if you love him & the country. Lastly, the Democrats do nothing but spit on the wonderfulness of this country while enjoying the fruits of it. There are problems like any other country but I wouldn't want to live elsewhere.

"The Left" left me a long time ago. I didn't change, they did. I don't believe Harris will protect the sovereignty of our nation, prevent us from getting into another foreign war, and take our massive immigration problem seriously.

I refuse to support a party that doesn't have its arms open to every class, race, and sex and right now, because of Trump, the Republicans have become what the Democrats used to be.

I'm likely to never register for any political party and remain an independent. I'd love to vote for a quality and rational Democrat but the party is depleted of them at the moment. This country is at its best when both parties fight to convince and gain every American's vote.

But The Democrats have lost the plot when pundits like Sunny can go on television, lambast potential voters as "ridiculous & crazy" simply for asking questions and demanding answers to what ails them, and gain applause from a liberal audience for putting black men in their place.

