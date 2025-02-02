It's Official: The Democrats Have Learned Nothing

The Democrats have learned nothing. My old party lost everything in 2024, but instead of examining what went wrong, they've doubled down on failure.

They're officially the party of Ivy League snobs, self-absorbed race grievance fools, unabashed elitists & unlikable nerds.

David Hogg acknowledges how the Republican party, led by Donald Trump, swung a lot of young voters and their solution for the future was to elevate a smarmy ivy leaguer like David Hogg.

Even worse, they still celebrate a cosplaying dweeb like Justin Pearson, whose only relevancy was mimicking the mannerisms of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. because he's remarkably unoriginal.

The Democratic Party is milking the fifteen minutes of notoriety that Pearson has to offer as a sign of they have nothing authentic to offer the public.

It's the party of superficiality, as nearly every person who went on stage running for a DNC seat wanted to make sure you know that your eyes are deceiving you: Yes, they're a person of color and you must acknowledge this every time they appear from the shadows.

When I was a Democrat, we believed in classically liberal principles, like freedom of speech and fairness for all people, not just some people. They elevated serious and, dare I say, likable individuals within the party. At one point, The Democrats seemed like the "cool" party with aspirational and better ideas.

But now, The Democrats are the party of dogma. There is nothing inquisitive or reflective about the party. They are verbal one-trick ponies, twisting their words to validate their end-goal ambition regardless if it works or not.

They're no longer the party of ideas but the party of a singular idea: Use identity to shield criticisms and make our upper-class overlords appear like good people.

And any moron can repeat an idea over and over and the louder you repeat it, the more you get elevated. Oh, and it doesn't hurt if your parents are well-connected or rich.

Their slogans are lame and have no substance to them. It's just drivel married to nothing substantive in the real world. But worst, their ideas always end up benefiting the wealthiest and most privileged Americans.

I've seen these people revel in the idea of being "educated" and everyone else who didn't earn a useless degree in bullshit studies as being "uneducated". Some of the trust fund children who got everything in life because someone handed it to them, yet they think they are better than us.

I ultimately left the Democrats because they abandoned classical liberal principles to kiss the ring of ideological elites. They purposefully abandoned the working class to cozy up to the snobbiest American population.

They have zero humility, are unlikable and uncool. They elevate people you'd never want to be friends with, racists of all colors who think talking down at you will win you over, and narcissists who love themselves so much that I'd bet they masturbate in the mirror.

Politics isn't just about policy, it's about relatability and believability. If the only thing you have is that "they are worse" then you're doomed to fail. I want there to be two competent parties fighting for every American’s vote.

But the Democrats want none of that.

They are their own worst enemies. They won't change anytime soon.

America: Prepare to see more of the same from the Democratic party. The dweebs, lames, and rich assholes on the political left are here to stay.

