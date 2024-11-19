The Trump Dance and The Return Of A Cultural Icon

The radical left's greatest nightmare is having Americans humanize Donald Trump and returning him to his status as a lovable cultural icon.

That's why they're losing their mind over the Trump Dance phenomenon: The spell over Americans to see him as a monster is fading.

There are logical reasons why someone might not agree with Trump politically but the arguments against Trump have been mostly moral arguments casting him as an inhuman character who is beyond redemption. It's why they say "He's different": They mean he's not to be humanized.

Hitler is a perfect example of a person we culturally feel comfortable dehumanizing, which is why it's the go-to comparison for the people who hate him the most. It's a manipulative hypnotizing tactic to convince people to see him as being anything other than human.

We're not supposed to be empathetic to monsters and we don't give the same level of treatment to demonic characters as we do other people. There is no good faith to be had with the people who are so terrible that we reserve the right to remove their human card.

It's why you saw people angry that the shooter who attempted to assassinate Trump only took a piece of his ear and not his life: We are comfortable publicly celebrating the death of monsters, not humans.

While I never completely dehumanized Trump, I did get caught up in parts of left-wing dogma surrounding his character and his supposed deep-rooted intent to maliciously destroy America. I had no good faith in him, so anything he did could easily be remixed into a negative.

Once I came out of that spell, Trump appeared no different than the next politician, I could see him for the flawed and interesting man that he is. I remember re-watching speeches and catching myself laughing at something that he said like I would before he ran for president.

Political narratives gave me amnesia about the man who was a household name and associated with every celebrity for my entire life. I had forgotten how charming he could be, his wittiness, and his inadvertent funny moments that Americans used to love.

What we're witnessing post his election win is the return of a once-widely beloved cultural icon who has been through the grinder of dehumanization for nearly a decade. The radical left cannot stand that we see him as someone who is entertaining or relatable.

The Trump Dance phenomenon is a sign that America is healing from being constantly beaten down with rhetoric about his uniquely evil intent and a freeing gesture to not necessarily support his politics but to celebrate him as a cultural figure once again.

There is a reason why the women at "The View" are upset at Joe & Mika from "Morning Joe" for sitting down with Trump in Mar-A-Lago: They're afraid of Trump being normalized and measured the same way we do everyone else.

The resounding political win by Trump has caused the public to reevaluate and appreciate him in a non-political fashion. The dance isn't an endorsement; it's just a fun dance that's easy to do. The problem is that words like fun aren't meant to correlate with inhuman monsters.

We're not supposed to remember his long-run television show "The Apprentice" and we're definitely supposed to forget how he was as a fawned-over capitalist figure by nearly every black rapper or else risk endangering the success rate of the "Trump is a racist" narrative.

For nearly a decade, Americans were heavily implored to neglect their fond memories of his cultural impact by disremembering how Donald Trump made a cameo in "Home Alone 2", was beloved by Oprah Winfrey, and was a frequent favorite guest on "The View".

You don't have to like his politics and I would encourage people to challenge his abilities as the president-elect. However, there is nothing wrong with recognizing the duality of Donald Trump.

He's a political wrecking ball and a cultural icon; No monster to be found.

